India's Pride: Modi's Vision for Global Esteem

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday invoked a famous TV ad, 'neighbour's envy, owner's pride,' to describe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India, which encompasses bold economic initiatives.

Goyal emphasized that PM Modi's governance has created opportunities for youth across various sectors, with schemes like Make in India and Startup India helping integrate India with the global economy.

He praised the UNESCO recognition of Maratha Military Landscapes, which he noted would boost tourism and honor the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose contributions are being promoted globally by PM Modi.

