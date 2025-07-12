Left Menu

India's Pride: Modi's Vision for Global Esteem

Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised PM Modi's vision for an India admired globally, drawing parallels to a famous TV ad. Goyal highlighted initiatives like Make in India and Digital India as avenues connecting the youth with the economy. He also lauded UNESCO recognition for Maratha Military Landscapes, honoring Shivaji Maharaj's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:23 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday invoked a famous TV ad, 'neighbour's envy, owner's pride,' to describe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India, which encompasses bold economic initiatives.

Goyal emphasized that PM Modi's governance has created opportunities for youth across various sectors, with schemes like Make in India and Startup India helping integrate India with the global economy.

He praised the UNESCO recognition of Maratha Military Landscapes, which he noted would boost tourism and honor the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose contributions are being promoted globally by PM Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

