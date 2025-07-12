Tragic End: Tennis Prodigy's Murder by Father Shocks Nation

A shocking revelation emerged Sunday in the murder case of tennis player Radhika Yadav, as her uncle confirmed that Deepak Yadav, her father, confessed to the tragic act. Speaking to reporters, Vijay Yadav, Deepak's elder brother, denied Radhika had a tennis academy, clarifying the family's socio-economic status.

Deepak Yadav allegedly shot Radhika at their Gurugram home, driven by familial tension and societal pressure. Radhika's career transition from tennis to social media influencer was a point of contention. The accused reportedly struggled with societal perceptions and family disputes over Radhika's professional choices.

The police clarified that there was no probe into the speculated family dispute angle. Meanwhile, a court has placed the accused in judicial custody. The investigation revealed financial independence from Radhika's earnings, countering rumors about Deepak's dependence on her income.

(With inputs from agencies.)