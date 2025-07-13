Deepika Padukone Stuns in Solo Airport Appearance Amid Film Exit Rumors

Actress Deepika Padukone made a striking yet rare solo appearance at the airport on Sunday morning, creating a buzz without the company of her husband, Ranveer Singh, and daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. Fresh into motherhood, Padukone seemed pressed for time but spared a moment for a smile, duly obliging the paparazzi.

In her role as the 'Pathaan' actress, she kept her airport attire effortlessly stylish. She opted for an oversized blue and white striped shirt with puffed sleeves, paired with classic blue jeans. Her choice of bright yellow sneakers added a vibrant touch to her ensemble. The look was completed with sleek black sunglasses and a tan handbag, reaffirming her reputation for blending comfort with elegance in travel fashion.

Padukone recently caught media attention amid rumors of her departure from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's anticipated film 'Spirit,' featuring Prabhas. While no official comment has been issued by either side, the potential exit has ignited discussions about work-life balance, especially focused on new mothers and the standard eight-hour workday in the film industry. Both the actress and the production team have maintained silence thus far.

Her latest role was that of DCP Shakti Shetty in 'Singham Again.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)