Brahmos Missile: A Catalyst in Operation Sindoor and Global Demand

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the Brahmos missile's crucial role in Operation Sindoor, emphasizing its success at an event in Lucknow. He revealed that over a dozen countries have expressed interest in acquiring the missile, which will soon be exported from Lucknow.

In his address, Singh also paid tribute to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Bhanu Gupta by unveiling his statue and releasing a commemorative postage stamp. Gupta's legacy of service and leadership was celebrated, underscoring his focus on public welfare and unity despite political differences.

Singh further highlighted Uttar Pradesh's appeal to industries due to its robust infrastructure and law and order. He emphasized that recent developments, such as expressways and airports, are transforming the region, making it an attractive hub for economic growth and self-reliance in the defence sector.