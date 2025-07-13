Feast for Protesters: A Tribute to Chandra Bhanu Gupta's Legacy

BJP leader Rajnath Singh, at an event in Lucknow, reminisced about former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Bhanu Gupta's remarkable gesture of preparing a meal for the very protestors expressing dissent against him.

Speaking at the National PG College, where he unveiled Gupta's statue and released a commemorative postage stamp, Singh emphasized the importance of respecting opposition in a healthy democracy. He narrated how Gupta, during his tenure as CM, arranged food for approximately 10,000 protestors, including former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar.

Singh praised Gupta's commitment to service over politics, lauding Gupta's decision to make the film 'Hamara Sansar' tax-free for highlighting farmers' issues. Singh contrasted Gupta's conduct with today's political climate, where decorum is often overlooked in the pursuit of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)