Left Menu

The Untold Struggles of Pakistan's Drama Industry

The death of actress Humaira Asghar Ali has highlighted the ongoing financial struggles within the Pakistani drama industry. Many actors and crew members face delayed payments, with even prominent figures like Faizan Khawaja and Muhammad Ahmed speaking out against the industry practices. Humaira's case sheds light on these systemic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:48 IST
The Untold Struggles of Pakistan's Drama Industry
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The tragic death of Humaira Asghar Ali, a well-known actress and model, has brought to light the financial struggles rampant within Pakistan's drama industry.

Her body was discovered decomposed in Karachi's Defence Housing Society, with post-mortem results revealing she had died months earlier. The drama community is attributing her financial instability to delayed payments, a widespread issue many actors face.

Veteran actors, including Firdous Jamal, have criticized the industry's practices, describing it as a 'slap on the face.' The government has initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025