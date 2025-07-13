The Untold Struggles of Pakistan's Drama Industry

The tragic death of Humaira Asghar Ali, a well-known actress and model, has brought to light the financial struggles rampant within Pakistan's drama industry.

Her body was discovered decomposed in Karachi's Defence Housing Society, with post-mortem results revealing she had died months earlier. The drama community is attributing her financial instability to delayed payments, a widespread issue many actors face.

Veteran actors, including Firdous Jamal, have criticized the industry's practices, describing it as a 'slap on the face.' The government has initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)