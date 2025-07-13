The Untold Struggles of Pakistan's Drama Industry
The death of actress Humaira Asghar Ali has highlighted the ongoing financial struggles within the Pakistani drama industry. Many actors and crew members face delayed payments, with even prominent figures like Faizan Khawaja and Muhammad Ahmed speaking out against the industry practices. Humaira's case sheds light on these systemic issues.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The tragic death of Humaira Asghar Ali, a well-known actress and model, has brought to light the financial struggles rampant within Pakistan's drama industry.
Her body was discovered decomposed in Karachi's Defence Housing Society, with post-mortem results revealing she had died months earlier. The drama community is attributing her financial instability to delayed payments, a widespread issue many actors face.
Veteran actors, including Firdous Jamal, have criticized the industry's practices, describing it as a 'slap on the face.' The government has initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise.
(With inputs from agencies.)