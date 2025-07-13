Left Menu

Kerala's Guru Puja Controversy Sparks Cultural Debate

The practice of 'guru puja' in Kerala has stirred controversy, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar defending it as part of Indian culture. However, the CPI(M)-led government and others criticized it as a feudal ritual that revives outdated caste practices. The state's response remains divided amid accusations of an RSS agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:57 IST
Kerala's Guru Puja Controversy Sparks Cultural Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent practice of 'guru puja' in Kerala has ignited a heated debate on cultural practices, as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar defended the ritual as ingrained in Indian traditions. The practice, involving students washing the feet of teachers, was strongly criticized by the CPI(M)-led state government and the opposition Congress.

Arlekar questioned the criticism levied against the ritual, emphasizing the importance of respecting teachers. However, criticism soared from state officials, including Education Minister V Sivankutty, who deemed the practice 'condemnable' and contrary to democratic values. The state government has sought explanations from schools involved.

Further criticism came from CPI(M) and Congress leaders who alleged that the ritual aligns with an RSS agenda to revive outdated caste systems. They called for action against schools conducting such ceremonies, reflecting a broader divide on cultural identity and modernization within Kerala's educational and political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025