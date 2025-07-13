Kerala's Guru Puja Controversy Sparks Cultural Debate

The recent practice of 'guru puja' in Kerala has ignited a heated debate on cultural practices, as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar defended the ritual as ingrained in Indian traditions. The practice, involving students washing the feet of teachers, was strongly criticized by the CPI(M)-led state government and the opposition Congress.

Arlekar questioned the criticism levied against the ritual, emphasizing the importance of respecting teachers. However, criticism soared from state officials, including Education Minister V Sivankutty, who deemed the practice 'condemnable' and contrary to democratic values. The state government has sought explanations from schools involved.

Further criticism came from CPI(M) and Congress leaders who alleged that the ritual aligns with an RSS agenda to revive outdated caste systems. They called for action against schools conducting such ceremonies, reflecting a broader divide on cultural identity and modernization within Kerala's educational and political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)