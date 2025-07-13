Prajapati Pottery: Preserving Tradition with Modern Innovation

In a major push for development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 19 development projects amounting to Rs 234.38 crore in Bhiwani on Sunday. The inauguration included six projects worth Rs 87.42 crore, with the foundation stone being laid for an additional 13 projects valued around Rs 147 crore.

During the state-level Maharaja Daksha Prajapati Jayanti event, Saini underscored the cultural significance of pottery and commended the Prajapati community's craftsmanship in clay utensil making. He committed to providing land in 2,000 villages for earthenware production and financial support for micro-enterprises under the Haryana Rural Industrial Scheme.

Saini highlighted the historical link between clay artistry and ancient civilizations, urging artisans to adopt modern technologies for improved productivity. He encouraged expansion into decorative clay items to meet international market demands, emphasizing the BJP government's welfare initiatives for Backward Class-A demographics.