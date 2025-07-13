Left Menu

Grand Celebrations at Kashi Vishwanath Dham During Shravan

The Uttar Pradesh government orchestrates elaborate festivities at Kashi Vishwanath Dham on the first Monday of Shravan. The arrangements include special decorations, live broadcasts, and enhanced security to accommodate devotees. With medical support and hydration stations in place, devotees will experience the divine presence of Baba Vishwanath safely and comfortably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:12 IST
Grand Celebrations at Kashi Vishwanath Dham During Shravan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Uttar Pradesh is preparing for elaborate celebrations at Kashi Vishwanath Dham on the first Monday of Shravan, as announced in a Sunday statement. The deity will be adorned in a special form for the day, with different decorations planned for each Monday throughout the month.

To ensure a fulfilling spiritual experience, the government has implemented effective measures for crowd management and seamless access for jalabhishek rituals. Devotees will be greeted warmly with floral showers, and can view the deity in various divine forms weekly. Additionally, arrangements have been made to protect visitors from the elements, with the provision of German hangars and hydration stations.

Security remains a priority, with 200 CCTV cameras and eight drones monitoring the temple area alongside motorcycle patrol teams and undercover officers. The celebrations will be broadcast live on LED screens and online, offering a global audience the chance to partake in the events remotely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025