Grand Celebrations at Kashi Vishwanath Dham During Shravan

The state of Uttar Pradesh is preparing for elaborate celebrations at Kashi Vishwanath Dham on the first Monday of Shravan, as announced in a Sunday statement. The deity will be adorned in a special form for the day, with different decorations planned for each Monday throughout the month.

To ensure a fulfilling spiritual experience, the government has implemented effective measures for crowd management and seamless access for jalabhishek rituals. Devotees will be greeted warmly with floral showers, and can view the deity in various divine forms weekly. Additionally, arrangements have been made to protect visitors from the elements, with the provision of German hangars and hydration stations.

Security remains a priority, with 200 CCTV cameras and eight drones monitoring the temple area alongside motorcycle patrol teams and undercover officers. The celebrations will be broadcast live on LED screens and online, offering a global audience the chance to partake in the events remotely.

