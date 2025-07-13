Superman's Soaring Return: A Cinematic Triumph

A new 'Superman' movie from Warner Bros has debuted triumphantly, drawing in an estimated $122 million in domestic box office sales. This marks a robust start for the film, which aims to launch a successful era for DC Comics superheroes on the silver screen. The movie, showcasing David Corenswet as the iconic Man of Steel, amassed $95 million internationally, boosting its projected global ticket sales to $217 million by the end of the weekend.

The film, a reboot of a classic franchise originating in 1938, holds crucial significance for Warner Bros and its DC Studios division. Despite owning legendary characters like Batman and Wonder Woman, DC has struggled to rival the box office dominance of Walt Disney's Marvel superheroes. Written and directed by James Gunn, who is renowned for the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' series at Marvel, the new Superman saga hopes to establish a streak of box office successes for DC under Gunn's leadership as co-CEO alongside Peter Safran.

The movie's domestic performance stands out as one of the only three films to exceed $100 million in opening sales in 2025, reflecting a cinema industry still recovering from the pandemic. With production costs totaling $225 million, Warner Bros expressed pleasure with the film's reception, attributing its American-centric appeal to its strong performance domestically. Critics have applauded Gunn's interpretation, with 82% positive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The film's launch is a pivotal moment for soon-to-come DC movies, such as 'Supergirl' and new Batman and Wonder Woman features.