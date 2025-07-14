Rian Johnson Reveals Why 'Star Wars' Trilogy Never Took Off

Acclaimed filmmaker Rian Johnson, celebrated for works such as 'Knives Out,' 'Glass Onion,' and 'Looper,' recently shed light on why his proposed 'Star Wars' trilogy never materialized. According to Variety, Johnson initially started developing ideas for the trilogy alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. However, once the murder mystery 'Knives Out' emerged as a success, his priorities shifted.

Johnson confessed that after 'Knives Out' took off, he found himself increasingly absorbed in the genre, diverting his attention away from the planned space opera saga. "Nothing really happened with it," Johnson noted, adding, "the opportunity to revisit 'Star Wars' isn't dismissed, but for now, his focus remains on crafting engaging murder mysteries."

Johnson revealed that the trilogy ideas were still in their infancy, lacking comprehensive outlines or treatments. He expressed sorrow at the prospect of never returning to 'Star Wars,' emphasizing his affection for its universe and passionate fan base. Despite the trilogy's uncertain future, Johnson remains content with his current creative path.

