Kelly Osbourne Debunks Ozzy's Fake Death Rumors

Kelly Osbourne has dismissed rumors of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, nearing death. Addressing the issue on Instagram, she clarified these claims are false, reaffirming Ozzy's health amidst his Parkinson's diagnosis. She also tackled previous family discussions on euthanasia, emphasizing they were made in jest.

Updated: 14-07-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:00 IST
TV personality Kelly Osbourne has vociferously denied baseless rumors circulating about her father, Ozzy Osbourne's imminent death, in a New York Post report. The former 'Fashion Police' host took to Instagram Stories to address the misinformation, underscoring the falseness of claims concerning her father's health against ongoing speculation.

Osbourne highlighted a video making rounds on social media, purporting to depict her father. She clarified that the video uses artificial intelligence to mimic Ozzy's voice, misleadingly suggesting his imminent demise. In her refutation, she rhetorically questioned the motives behind creating such false narratives.

Further confronting rumors of a purported suicide pact involving her parents, Kelly Osbourne dismissed these claims as unfounded. She referred to past comments by her mother, Sharon Osbourne, as moments intended merely for dramatic effect over 15 years ago. Ozzy, diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2020, also recently noted his worsening mobility but affirmed he is not dying.

