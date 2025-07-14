Left Menu

Guru Purnima: Paras Ji Maharaj's Call for Dharma and Cultural Preservation

On Guru Purnima, spiritual leader Paras Ji Maharaj addressed thousands at Talkatora Stadium, promoting Sanatan Dharma. He announced a spiritual journey for justice and empowerment. Maharaj Ji praised PM Modi's dedication to dharma, affirming his commitment to India's cultural heritage preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:13 IST
Guru Purnima: Paras Ji Maharaj's Call for Dharma and Cultural Preservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, July 12, 2025 – On the significant occasion of Guru Purnima, renowned spiritual figure Paras Ji Maharaj passionately addressed a congregation of thousands at New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, all eager for his wisdom and blessings.

The gathering was immersed in a deeply spiritual ambiance, amplified by resonant bhajans and chants. Paras Ji Maharaj articulated the pivotal role of Sanatan Dharma, steering individuals towards meaningful, balanced lives. He unveiled plans for a national spiritual tour, targeting dharma promotion, justice advocacy for the underprivileged, and young women's empowerment through self-defense awareness.

In emphasizing leadership's crucial role in cultural heritage preservation, Maharaj endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing him as a "protector of Sanatan values," citing the Ram Temple as a testament to his dedication. The event was graced by dignitaries like Shiv Sena's Abhishek Verma, who praised Paras Ji Maharaj's unparalleled commitment to social and spiritual causes.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025