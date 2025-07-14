Guru Purnima: Paras Ji Maharaj's Call for Dharma and Cultural Preservation
On Guru Purnima, spiritual leader Paras Ji Maharaj addressed thousands at Talkatora Stadium, promoting Sanatan Dharma. He announced a spiritual journey for justice and empowerment. Maharaj Ji praised PM Modi's dedication to dharma, affirming his commitment to India's cultural heritage preservation.
New Delhi, July 12, 2025 – On the significant occasion of Guru Purnima, renowned spiritual figure Paras Ji Maharaj passionately addressed a congregation of thousands at New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, all eager for his wisdom and blessings.
The gathering was immersed in a deeply spiritual ambiance, amplified by resonant bhajans and chants. Paras Ji Maharaj articulated the pivotal role of Sanatan Dharma, steering individuals towards meaningful, balanced lives. He unveiled plans for a national spiritual tour, targeting dharma promotion, justice advocacy for the underprivileged, and young women's empowerment through self-defense awareness.
In emphasizing leadership's crucial role in cultural heritage preservation, Maharaj endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing him as a "protector of Sanatan values," citing the Ram Temple as a testament to his dedication. The event was graced by dignitaries like Shiv Sena's Abhishek Verma, who praised Paras Ji Maharaj's unparalleled commitment to social and spiritual causes.
