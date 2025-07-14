Tragedy by the Yamuna: A Young Life Cut Short in the Capital
Sneha Debanth, a 19-year-old student from Tripura, was found dead in the Yamuna River, a week after she went missing in Delhi. Her family had moved to the capital for better education opportunities. Initial investigations suggest suicide, leaving her family devastated by the tragic loss.
- Country:
- India
Sneha Debanth, a 19-year-old student originally from Sabroom in Tripura, was found dead in Delhi's Yamuna River a week after she went missing. Her family had relocated to the capital in search of better educational prospects for their daughters, Sneha and Bipasa.
The family's hopes were shattered when a massive search operation, initiated after Chief Minister Manik Saha's intervention, led to the discovery of Sneha's body. Her father Pritish Debnath, a former army personnel, is too grief-stricken to speak, as the family mourns the loss.
The Chief Minister expressed his condolences and revealed that initial findings indicate suicide. A comprehensive investigation is ongoing to uncover the circumstances surrounding her tragic death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sneha Debanth
- Delhi
- Tripura
- Yamuna River
- education
- suicide
- investigation
- grief
- Chief Minister
- missing
ALSO READ
Kerala's Zumba Push: Education Minister Defends Against Communal Criticism
Glastonbury's Controversy: Artists' Comments Incite Investigation
Enhancing 'China Literacy': Taiwan's Strategic Educational Leap
Digvijaya Singh Criticizes India's Electoral Roll Revision and Education System in Bihar
Union Minister Praises 'Mann Ki Baat', Inaugurates Service and Educational Centers