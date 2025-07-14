Tragedy by the Yamuna: A Young Life Cut Short in the Capital

Sneha Debanth, a 19-year-old student originally from Sabroom in Tripura, was found dead in Delhi's Yamuna River a week after she went missing. Her family had relocated to the capital in search of better educational prospects for their daughters, Sneha and Bipasa.

The family's hopes were shattered when a massive search operation, initiated after Chief Minister Manik Saha's intervention, led to the discovery of Sneha's body. Her father Pritish Debnath, a former army personnel, is too grief-stricken to speak, as the family mourns the loss.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences and revealed that initial findings indicate suicide. A comprehensive investigation is ongoing to uncover the circumstances surrounding her tragic death.

(With inputs from agencies.)