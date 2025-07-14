Left Menu

Tragedy by the Yamuna: A Young Life Cut Short in the Capital

Sneha Debanth, a 19-year-old student from Tripura, was found dead in the Yamuna River, a week after she went missing in Delhi. Her family had moved to the capital for better education opportunities. Initial investigations suggest suicide, leaving her family devastated by the tragic loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sneha Debanth, a 19-year-old student originally from Sabroom in Tripura, was found dead in Delhi's Yamuna River a week after she went missing. Her family had relocated to the capital in search of better educational prospects for their daughters, Sneha and Bipasa.

The family's hopes were shattered when a massive search operation, initiated after Chief Minister Manik Saha's intervention, led to the discovery of Sneha's body. Her father Pritish Debnath, a former army personnel, is too grief-stricken to speak, as the family mourns the loss.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences and revealed that initial findings indicate suicide. A comprehensive investigation is ongoing to uncover the circumstances surrounding her tragic death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

