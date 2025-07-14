Ensuring Safety and Harmony: UP's Robust Preparations for Kanwar Yatra
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed an extensive review of preparations for the kanwar yatra, emphasizing safety and convenience for devotees. Measures include drone surveillance, enhanced medical services, and food quality checks. The state aims to ensure a harmonious and secure environment for the spiritual journey.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-profile meeting on Monday to assess the preparations for the upcoming kanwar yatra.
He emphasized the importance of maintaining safety and comfort for all devotees, particularly women, by deploying women police and ensuring medical, food, and security arrangements are top-notch. Public addresses are set to maintain spiritual ambience and coordination along the route while drone surveillance and floral welcomes are planned for key locations.
Authorities have been instructed to conduct regular food safety checks and set up medical facilities to prevent any mishaps. The yatra, a significant spiritual event in the Hindu calendar month of Shravan, sees devotees carrying holy water to perform rituals.
ALSO READ
Singapore Steps Up Security Amid Rising Regional Tensions
Ramban Gears Up for Amarnath Yatra: Medical Camps and Security Tightened
Negligence unpardonable, security lapses to be probed; those found guilty to face stringent action: Odisha CM on Puri temple stampede.
Tragedy Strikes at Puri Temple During Festivities: A Call for Improved Safety
India's Social Security Surge: Modi's Vision Reaching New Heights