Ensuring Safety and Harmony: UP's Robust Preparations for Kanwar Yatra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-profile meeting on Monday to assess the preparations for the upcoming kanwar yatra.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining safety and comfort for all devotees, particularly women, by deploying women police and ensuring medical, food, and security arrangements are top-notch. Public addresses are set to maintain spiritual ambience and coordination along the route while drone surveillance and floral welcomes are planned for key locations.

Authorities have been instructed to conduct regular food safety checks and set up medical facilities to prevent any mishaps. The yatra, a significant spiritual event in the Hindu calendar month of Shravan, sees devotees carrying holy water to perform rituals.