Chintan Shivir: Catalyzing a Drug-Free India by 2047

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is set to host a transformative three-day conclave in Varanasi, focusing on raising awareness about the perils of drug addiction among youth. The event, named 'Nasha Mukt Yuva For Viksit Bharat', aims to construct a detailed national strategy geared towards eliminating drug addiction by 2047.

Scheduled from July 18 to 20, the event will see registrations opening on July 18, with discussions officially commencing the following day. At its conclusion, the 'Kashi Declaration', a strategic roadmap, will be unveiled.

Set to take place at the Rudraksh Convention Centre, the conclave will gather 500 participants. Dignitaries from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Social Justice, Ministry of Culture, and other bodies like the Narcotics Control Bureau and NALSA will collaborate with youth wings from a hundred spiritual organizations to foster a unified approach towards drug eradication.

(With inputs from agencies.)