Tragic Homecoming: Elderly Man Found Dead Amidst Despair

The body of Brahmpal, a 70-year-old man recently returned from an old-age home, was found with a poisonous substance. Known to be depressed and reclusive, his death's exact cause is pending an autopsy. Police identified him using his Aadhaar card, and preliminary reports suggest suicide.

An elderly man, Brahmpal, was discovered dead with a pouch of poisonous substance nearby, bringing to light a tragic return home after years in an old-age home, police reported on Monday.

Seventy-year-old Brahmpal, identified by his Aadhaar card, had been living in Halwana village before temporarily residing in an old-age home. Upon his return, he exhibited signs of depression and ceased communication with his family.

Superintendent of Police, City, Vyom Bidal, noted that while initial findings suggest suicide, the precise cause will be determined following the autopsy. Brahmpal's family disclosed his history of depression, underscoring the tragic circumstances of his untimely demise.

