Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: A Star-Studded Release This October

The curtain is set to rise on 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', a star-studded film featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, slated for a cinematic release on October 2, 2025. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the much-anticipated project promises a dramatic storyline enriched with stellar performances.

The film was initially scheduled for an April release before being recalibrated for September, ultimately launching in October. Produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Entertainment, it brings an ensemble cast that includes Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, and Rohit Saraf.

The pairing of Dhawan and Kapoor rekindles their on-screen chemistry, last seen in the 2023 film Bawaal. Meanwhile, fans can also look forward to Dhawan's next big project 'Border 2' and Kapoor's role in 'Param Sundari', alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

(With inputs from agencies.)