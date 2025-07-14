Tragedy at Sigachi Industries: Explosion Claims 45 Lives

The death toll from the catastrophic explosion at Sigachi Industries' pharmaceutical plant in Sangareddy district surged to 45 on Monday. This increase follows the passing of an individual who had been receiving medical care for injuries sustained in the explosion, as reported by local authorities.

District Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj informed that the injured person succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, adding to the grim tally. Eleven more individuals continue to receive treatment at various medical facilities.

The explosion, which rocked the Pashamylaram plant on June 30, has left eight people unaccounted for. Rescue efforts remain ongoing as authorities strive to locate the missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)