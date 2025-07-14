Jayant Agro-Organics Launches Groundbreaking Sustainability Program: SATVA

Mumbai-based Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd. has unveiled SATVA, a revolutionary sustainability initiative designed to integrate environmental responsibility at every level of the company. SATVA, meaning pure and balanced in Sanskrit, aims to transform the corporate landscape with a deep focus on ethical and ecological practices.

Spearheaded by Chairman Shri Abhay V. Udeshi, the SATVA program is more than just an internal strategy—it is a movement inspired by the company's founder and Indian cultural ethos. With a commitment to 'Nurture Nature, & Nature will Nurture You,' Jayant Agro pioneers sustainable innovation.

The SATVA initiative is structured around eco-conscious practices, aligned with global ESG standards. Key areas include sustainable sourcing and circular economy efforts, backed by technological innovations such as renewable energy and green chemistry. The initiative ensures strong governance through continuous training and goal-setting, reinforcing the company's vision of a greener industrial future.