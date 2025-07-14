Gravity-defying Adventures: Axiomatic Success in Space

Left Menu

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla led a zero-gravity experiment aboard the ISS during the Axiom-4 mission, exploring the behavior of water in microgravity. The mission balanced scientific inquiry with educational outreach. After a successful 18-day mission, the crew is returning to Earth, reflecting on the beauty and science of space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:52 IST
Astronaut
  • Country:
  • India

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla captivated an international audience with a groundbreaking zero-gravity water experiment during the Axiom-4 mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). As the mission's pilot, Shukla elucidated how microgravity alters ordinary physics, offering a unique insight into the behavior of water in space. The educational and scientific mission, directed by Axiom Space, aimed to inspire audiences globally.

Shukla, alongside commander Peggy Whitson and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, concluded an 18-day research endeavor on the ISS. Their return journey to Earth commenced on Monday evening, marking the end of a mission that not only emphasized scientific discovery but also public outreach and education among international STEM communities.

During a live broadcast, crew members marveled at the wonders of space, with Shukla humorously dubbing himself a 'water bender' after manipulating a water bubble using surface tension. Commander Whitson described the challenge of re-entering Earth's gravity based on past experiences. The mission, which launched aboard a Falcon-9 rocket on June 25, traversed around 2,900 miles during its orbit, reflecting milestone achievements in commercial space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

