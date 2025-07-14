Sacred Journey: Pilgrims Traverse Lipulekh Pass to Kailash Mansarovar
The second group of 48 pilgrims embarked on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the Lipulekh Pass, entering Tibet on Monday. Scheduled in five batches, the journey involves a sacred circumambulation around Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake. Subsequent batches are set to follow in August.
A group of 48 devoted pilgrims has successfully crossed the Lipulekh Pass, marking the entry into Tibet as part of the spiritual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, officials reported on Monday.
The Kumao Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), facilitating the pilgrimage, confirmed that the journey began in earnest as the pilgrims passed the 17,500-foot high Lipulekh Pass at approximately 9.15 am. They are set to continue their sacred quest with stops in various Tibetan locations such as Taklakot, Darchen, and Kugu, culminating in a reverent parikrama of Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake.
Alongside this cohort, a third wave of 46 pilgrims has embarked on their trek from Dharchula towards Gunji. This year, a total of around 250 pilgrims are participating across five separate batches, with the next groups scheduled for early August entries, according to officials.
