Controversy Sparks Over Teacher’s Song During Kanwar Yatra

A school teacher from MGM Inter College in Bareilly has found himself at the center of controversy following the release of a video where he is seen singing to students about prioritizing education over taking part in the Kanwar Yatra.

Local BJP leaders and members of the Mahakal Seva Samiti have lodged a complaint, prompting police to file an FIR against the teacher, Rajneesh Gangwar, under the suspicion of disseminating alarming statements.

The teacher and District Inspector of Schools believe that the video's timing is being exploited for controversy as it was released during the Kanwar Yatra period, but no harmful intent was meant.

(With inputs from agencies.)