Stepping Towards Safety: Empowering Women Waste Pickers with Proper Footwear

In the national capital, a vital workshop focused on educating women waste pickers about the health risks of working barefoot while underscoring the significance of appropriate footwear in ensuring safety and dignity. Organized by Chintan in collaboration with Barefoot Warriors, the session successfully highlighted the health perils faced by women handling waste in unsafe shoes.

The workshop, attended by 30 women waste pickers, aimed to shift perceptions surrounding footwear's necessity, demonstrating through stories and discussions how proper shoes can prevent injuries and long-term health issues associated with working under perilous conditions. Bharati Chaturvedi, founder of Chintan, lauded these efforts in tackling the challenges faced by waste workers.

Keshav Sekhri, founder of Barefoot Warriors, a group dedicated to distributing refurbished footwear, steered the session. The initiative, which has already distributed 5,000 out of 6,000 collected pairs of shoes, supports the waste pickers' livelihoods by reducing health-related work absences. Shoes are distributed based on assessed needs, ensuring each worker receives appropriate footwear.

