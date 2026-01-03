Innovative Steps for Balanced Fertiliser Use Unveiled at Chintan Shivir

The government, led by Union Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda, has committed to tackling challenges related to balanced fertiliser use and its diversion to non-agricultural purposes. This was articulated at the Chintan Shivir held in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently prioritised the welfare of farmers, and this session focused on policy development to enhance their livelihoods. Despite hurdles, the department has achieved record production and imports, ensuring fertiliser demands are met, highlighting the farmer-centric policies implemented this year.

The session, attended by key stakeholders, including government officials, scientists, and industry representatives, discussed important topics like digital improvement of fertiliser ecosystems. It aims to align all efforts toward making India a developed nation by 2047.

