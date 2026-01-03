Left Menu

Innovative Steps for Balanced Fertiliser Use Unveiled at Chintan Shivir

The government, under Union Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda, addresses issues in fertiliser use through Chintan Shivir. The session focuses on balanced fertiliser use, new-age solutions, and self-sufficiency, with participation from departments, PSUs, and industry experts to enhance policies for farmers and improve soil health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:25 IST
Innovative Steps for Balanced Fertiliser Use Unveiled at Chintan Shivir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government, led by Union Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda, has committed to tackling challenges related to balanced fertiliser use and its diversion to non-agricultural purposes. This was articulated at the Chintan Shivir held in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently prioritised the welfare of farmers, and this session focused on policy development to enhance their livelihoods. Despite hurdles, the department has achieved record production and imports, ensuring fertiliser demands are met, highlighting the farmer-centric policies implemented this year.

The session, attended by key stakeholders, including government officials, scientists, and industry representatives, discussed important topics like digital improvement of fertiliser ecosystems. It aims to align all efforts toward making India a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC's New Wage Promise: A Game-Changer for Bengal's Tea Workers?

TMC's New Wage Promise: A Game-Changer for Bengal's Tea Workers?

 India
2
Chilling Winter: Northern India in the Grip of a Cold Wave

Chilling Winter: Northern India in the Grip of a Cold Wave

 India
3
Global Reactions to U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

Global Reactions to U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

 Global
4
Ajit Pawar Slams BJP for Pune's Development Woes Ahead of Civic Polls

Ajit Pawar Slams BJP for Pune's Development Woes Ahead of Civic Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026