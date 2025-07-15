No Honor in Killing: Richa Chadha's Condemnation Of A Heinous Crime
Actor-producer Richa Chadha condemns the murder of 25-year-old tennis player Radhika Yadav by her father, Deepak Yadav, highlighting the honorless nature of such a crime. She shared a video by Radhika’s best friend, Himanshikha Singh Rajput, discussing the victim's ill-treatment by her father due to societal pressures.
In a poignant account that has caught the attention of many, actor-producer Richa Chadha decries the senseless murder of young tennis player Radhika Yadav. Chadha boldly stated that "there is no honor in killing your own child," criticizing the heinous act perpetrated by Radhika's father, Deepak Yadav.
According to reports, Radhika was killed at point-blank range by her father, who later confessed to the crime, attributing it to taunts about living off her earnings. The incident, which took place in Gurugram, has sparked public outrage about the societal pressures that lead to such drastic actions.
Chadha further shared a video on social media featuring Radhika's best friend, Himanshikha Singh Rajput, who revealed the mistreatment Radhika suffered. The actor slammed Deepak, labeling him a "loser and coward," as Radhika received three bullets in the back and one in the shoulder, tragically ending her life.
