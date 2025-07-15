Dolci Expands Horizons: New European-Themed Café on New BEL Road, Bengaluru

Bengaluru witnessed the grand opening of Dolci's third outlet on New BEL Road today, attended by the key stakeholders, including the Colaco Family, the Kumar Family, and Ms. Aarthi Krishnan. This new location reinforces Dolci's mission to provide authentic European culinary experiences coupled with warm Indian hospitality.

Under the strategic leadership of Co-Founder, Director & CEO Mr. Balaji M., Dolci aims to expand its presence with a total of 50 outlets across India, further enriching Bangalore's dining landscape with its European-themed café outlets on Cunningham and Lavelle Roads.

The café, renowned for its Santorini-inspired design and open kitchen concept, offers a wide variety of delicacies, including artisanal pastries and innovative beverages like the Caramel Island Espresso. The New BEL Road outlet ensures premium service standards while catering to diverse dietary preferences with options like A2 Cow Milk, Soy Milk, and Almond Milk.

(With inputs from agencies.)