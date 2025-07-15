Left Menu

AstroSage AI: Blending Tradition with Technology in Astrology

AstroSage AI, India's leading astrology website, reached a significant milestone by answering the 10 croreth question with its AI astrologer, Mr. Krishnamurthi. Embracing tech-driven astrology, the platform's popularity, especially among youths, continues to grow, setting records in user engagement and conversion rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:31 IST
New Delhi, July 15, 2025 - AstroSage AI, a prominent name in astrology in India, marked a pivotal achievement on Sawan Somwar, as its AI astrologer, Mr. Krishnamurthi, fielded the 10 croreth question. This landmark event underscores the seamless marriage of tradition and advanced technology, making astrology accessible to a wider audience.

The platform, renowned for its diverse range of services, from Kundli analysis to career advice, attracts a steadily growing user base, particularly among younger generations. The AI astrologers' round-the-clock availability and confidentiality in user interactions have fostered trust and expanded their popularity.

AstroSage AI's Chief Innovation Officer, Punit Pandey, highlights the exponential growth in user engagement, with daily active users exceeding 1.2 million. As the platform continues to innovate, including upcoming features for direct phone interactions with AI astrologers, it aims to further transform the astrology landscape by embracing cutting-edge technology.

