Security Tightens as Kanwar Yatra Progresses Amid Controversies

Delhi has heightened security for the Kanwar Yatra with over 10,000 security personnel deployed due to the large influx of pilgrims. Traffic advisories, entry routes, and camps are planned, while instances of violence and controversy over privacy concerns with QR codes in eateries emerge, drawing judicial intervention.

Updated: 15-07-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:26 IST
Security Tightens as Kanwar Yatra Progresses Amid Controversies
As the Kanwar Yatra continues, Delhi authorities have intensified security with more than 10,000 personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces monitoring key areas. CCTV and drones surveil the pilgrim routes, particularly around temples and major roads.

Heavy traffic restrictions are active in areas such as Kalindi Kunj and Noida, expecting large numbers of pilgrims. While ensuring safe passage amid rains, authorities are on alert for law and order incidents, as seen with arrests in Haridwar and Kanpur related to vandalism and violence.

The Supreme Court has responded to privacy concerns over a QR code mandate for eateries along the Yatra route in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority is ready with support kits to address emergencies, placing emergency teams and setting up numerous camps for pilgrims' aid.

