Farewell to the Icon: B Saroja Devi's Final Journey

Legendary actress B Saroja Devi was laid to rest with full state honors in Bengaluru. The 87-year-old icon, revered for her powerful performances in over 180 films, passed away due to age-related ailments. Tributes poured in, highlighting her lasting impact on Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:48 IST
Legendary actress B Saroja Devi was laid to rest with full state honors in Dashavara, her native village in Bengaluru South district, on Tuesday. The revered 87-year-old actress passed away due to age-related ailments at her Malleswaram residence in Bengaluru on July 14.

The funeral proceedings adhered to Vokkaliga traditions, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, alongside notable figures from the Karnataka film fraternity, including Jayamala and Rockline Venkatesh, paying their final respects.

Born on January 7, 1938, in Bengaluru, Saroja Devi ascended to become a monumental figure in Indian cinema. She debuted in the film industry in the early 1950s and graced over 180 films in multiple languages with her elegance, dynamic screen presence, and versatility. Her eminent works include 'Sasural', 'Kittur Rani Chennamma', 'Anbe Vaa', and 'Enga Veettu Pillai'. The actress received high commendation for her portrayals in historical and mythological films.

Her impeccable contributions won her the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, alongside the Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award.

Condolences and tributes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, political leaders, and luminaries from the Indian film industry, underscored her enduring legacy. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, speaking to reporters, acknowledged her passing as a significant loss to the film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

