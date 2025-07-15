Emmy Nominations: 'Severance' and 'The Penguin' Lead the Pack

The race for this year's Emmy Awards heated up as 'Severance' and 'The Penguin' emerged as frontrunners, racking up the highest number of nominations. Apple TV+'s 'Severance' leads with 27 nominations, contending for the prestigious best drama category among top competitors like 'Andor' and 'The White Lotus.'

'The Penguin,' a gripping HBO crime drama starring Colin Farrell and set in the DC Comics universe, secured 24 nominations, vying for the best limited series award against notable titles such as Netflix's 'Adolescence.' Hollywood satire 'The Studio' and the opulent retreat-themed 'The White Lotus' also put in strong showings with 23 nominations each.

Acting categories saw a mix of newcomers and veterans, with Noah Wyle snagging his first Emmy nom since 1999 for 'The Pitt,' and 83-year-old Harrison Ford scoring his first-ever nod for 'Shrinking.' Other actors in the spotlight include Jean Smart, Kathy Bates, and 'The Last of Us' stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The winners will be announced on September 14 in a live-filled event on CBS, hosted by Nate Bargatze.