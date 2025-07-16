Echoes of a Revolution: Unveiling the Cultural Turmoil in Jaivin's 'Bombard the Headquarters!'

In her compelling account 'Bombard the Headquarters!', Linda Jaivin explores the tumultuous period of China's Cultural Revolution, driven by Mao Zedong's vision of a new socialist order.

The era witnessed unprecedented chaos and violence, with youth factions like the Red Guards spearheading nationwide ideological campaigns.

Jaivin skillfully navigates the complex historical landscape, revealing the human drama and multi-generational trauma caused by Mao's authoritarian regime.

