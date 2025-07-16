AICF's Historic Initiative: 10 FIDE Trainer Seminars to Transform Chess Coaching in India
The All India Chess Federation (AICF) is organizing 10 FIDE trainer seminars this year to elevate the standards of chess coaching in India. The seminars will take place across various cities, concluding in January 2026. Esteemed chess coaches are set to participate, emphasizing the importance of quality coaching.
- Country:
- India
The All India Chess Federation (AICF) is launching an unprecedented initiative by organizing 10 FIDE trainer seminars within a single year, with an additional seminar scheduled for January 2026. This groundbreaking effort aims to enhance the capabilities of Indian chess coaches across the nation.
Starting in Vijayawada this August and wrapping up in Ranchi next January, the series will visit a variety of Indian cities. Sami Khader, chair of the FIDE Trainers' Commission, commended AICF for its remarkable commitment to advancing training standards.
Top Indian coaches like R B Ramesh and N Srinath are slated to lead these seminars, underlining the initiative's dedication to fostering top-tier coaching that benefits upcoming chess talents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AICF
- Chess
- India
- Trainer Seminars
- Coaching
- Training
- Development
- FIDE
- Chess Federation
- Ramesh
ALSO READ
Global Health Shake-Up: Key Developments in Pharma and Governance
CIL and Hindustan Copper Unite for Critical Mineral Development
Chhattisgarh's Path to Peace: Transforming Surrendered Naxals Through Skill Development
Digitalization widens human development gap between developed and developing countries
AI slashes drug development timelines, enhances clinical trial outcomes