AICF's Historic Initiative: 10 FIDE Trainer Seminars to Transform Chess Coaching in India

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) is launching an unprecedented initiative by organizing 10 FIDE trainer seminars within a single year, with an additional seminar scheduled for January 2026. This groundbreaking effort aims to enhance the capabilities of Indian chess coaches across the nation.

Starting in Vijayawada this August and wrapping up in Ranchi next January, the series will visit a variety of Indian cities. Sami Khader, chair of the FIDE Trainers' Commission, commended AICF for its remarkable commitment to advancing training standards.

Top Indian coaches like R B Ramesh and N Srinath are slated to lead these seminars, underlining the initiative's dedication to fostering top-tier coaching that benefits upcoming chess talents.

