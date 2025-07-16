Left Menu

AICF's Historic Initiative: 10 FIDE Trainer Seminars to Transform Chess Coaching in India

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) is organizing 10 FIDE trainer seminars this year to elevate the standards of chess coaching in India. The seminars will take place across various cities, concluding in January 2026. Esteemed chess coaches are set to participate, emphasizing the importance of quality coaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:41 IST
The All India Chess Federation (AICF) is launching an unprecedented initiative by organizing 10 FIDE trainer seminars within a single year, with an additional seminar scheduled for January 2026. This groundbreaking effort aims to enhance the capabilities of Indian chess coaches across the nation.

Starting in Vijayawada this August and wrapping up in Ranchi next January, the series will visit a variety of Indian cities. Sami Khader, chair of the FIDE Trainers' Commission, commended AICF for its remarkable commitment to advancing training standards.

Top Indian coaches like R B Ramesh and N Srinath are slated to lead these seminars, underlining the initiative's dedication to fostering top-tier coaching that benefits upcoming chess talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

