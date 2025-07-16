Omar Abdullah Celebrates Space Triumph and Amarnath Yatra Milestone

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah applauded astronaut Shubanshu Shukla's successful mission at the International Space Station, viewing it as progress towards India's future aspirations of reaching the Moon.

Abdullah noted the resilience of the Amarnath Yatra, celebrating the arrival of over 2.50 lakh pilgrims even amid past security threats like the Pahalgam attack. With the pilgrimage ongoing until August 9, he anticipates a substantial increase in participation.

The chief minister also addressed controversies surrounding the compulsory inclusion of Urdu in Naib Tehsildar recruitment exams, stressing the necessity for staff to understand Urdu due to its historical role in revenue records.

