Left Menu

Preserving Shivaji's Legacy: A Decade-Long Plan for UNESCO Heritage Forts

A comprehensive 10-year conservation plan is underway for 12 forts associated with Shivaji Maharaj, now UNESCO World Heritage sites. The initiative involves garbage management, enhanced visitor access, and preserving historical characteristics, engaging multiple government agencies to tackle these challenges and promote responsible tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-07-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 08:38 IST
Preserving Shivaji's Legacy: A Decade-Long Plan for UNESCO Heritage Forts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The historical forts linked to Shivaji Maharaj, recently declared UNESCO World Heritage sites, are set for a decade-long conservation journey. Officials have unveiled a detailed plan that prioritizes maintaining historical characteristics, managing waste, and allocating manpower.

The initiative, involving multiple departments, underscores the complexity of preserving these cultural landmarks. Each of the 12 forts, including Salher, Shivneri, and Raigad, boasts unique topographical and historical attributes, requiring tailored conservation strategies.

The effort aims to enhance access and infrastructure while promoting responsible tourism. The project highlights an enduring philosophy of self-rule from the 17th century, contributing to its UNESCO listing. Key figures from the Maharashtra government led the monumental proposal.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025