Preserving Shivaji's Legacy: A Decade-Long Plan for UNESCO Heritage Forts

The historical forts linked to Shivaji Maharaj, recently declared UNESCO World Heritage sites, are set for a decade-long conservation journey. Officials have unveiled a detailed plan that prioritizes maintaining historical characteristics, managing waste, and allocating manpower.

The initiative, involving multiple departments, underscores the complexity of preserving these cultural landmarks. Each of the 12 forts, including Salher, Shivneri, and Raigad, boasts unique topographical and historical attributes, requiring tailored conservation strategies.

The effort aims to enhance access and infrastructure while promoting responsible tourism. The project highlights an enduring philosophy of self-rule from the 17th century, contributing to its UNESCO listing. Key figures from the Maharashtra government led the monumental proposal.