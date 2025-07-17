Left Menu

Simone Biles Dominates ESPYS with Dual Wins

Simone Biles won two major awards at the ESPYS, highlighting her dominance in women's sports. The Olympic gymnast clinched the best championship performance and best female athlete awards. Her accomplishments included multiple medals at the Paris Games, further showcasing her exceptional talent on the global stage.

Los Angeles | Updated: 17-07-2025 09:18 IST
At the ESPYS on Wednesday night, Simone Biles emerged as a big winner, securing two prestigious awards, including the coveted women's best athlete title. The renowned gymnast, who has 11 Olympic medals to her name, grabbed the best championship performance award for her exceptional accomplishments at the Paris Games.

At the Paris Games, Biles achieved remarkable success, winning three gold medals and a silver. Her performance also contributed to the U.S. women's gymnastics team winning their first team title since 2016. Speaking after the event, Biles expressed surprise at winning a category filled with male athletes.

Biles outperformed notable sports figures like Stephen Curry, Freddie Freeman, and Rory McIlroy, underscoring her status as a top athlete and a powerful force in the world of gymnastics.

