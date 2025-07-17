Haiti's Pilgrimage Displaced by Gang Turmoil

The annual pilgrimage to the revered Saut-d'Eau waterfall in central Haiti was eerily absent this year due to gang control, altering the faithful's traditional gathering. Instead, thousands congregated at a small church in Port-au-Prince, seeking solace from gang violence that has plagued the nation.

Saut-d'Eau, once a vibrant site welcoming Vodou and Christian followers, fell under the grip of the Canaan gang in March, leaving residents and thousands of pilgrims unable to perform their annual rituals. The Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel, linked to the Vodou goddess Erzulie, remains a central figure in the disrupted commemorations.

Recent reports indicate that gang violence has displaced over 1.3 million Haitians, with church worshippers expressing gratitude for survival amidst the chaos. Meanwhile, videos surfaced showing gang leaders visiting a significant church in Saut-d'Eau, raising fear and tension among locals.