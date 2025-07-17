Left Menu

Haiti's Pilgrimage Displaced by Gang Turmoil

The annual pilgrimage to Saut-d'Eau's sacred waterfall in Haiti was disrupted by gang violence, forcing thousands to gather in a small church in Port-au-Prince instead. Attacks by the Canaan gang have left the town under gang control. Faithful participants honor the Virgin Mary amid ongoing violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 17-07-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 09:40 IST
Haiti's Pilgrimage Displaced by Gang Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The annual pilgrimage to the revered Saut-d'Eau waterfall in central Haiti was eerily absent this year due to gang control, altering the faithful's traditional gathering. Instead, thousands congregated at a small church in Port-au-Prince, seeking solace from gang violence that has plagued the nation.

Saut-d'Eau, once a vibrant site welcoming Vodou and Christian followers, fell under the grip of the Canaan gang in March, leaving residents and thousands of pilgrims unable to perform their annual rituals. The Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel, linked to the Vodou goddess Erzulie, remains a central figure in the disrupted commemorations.

Recent reports indicate that gang violence has displaced over 1.3 million Haitians, with church worshippers expressing gratitude for survival amidst the chaos. Meanwhile, videos surfaced showing gang leaders visiting a significant church in Saut-d'Eau, raising fear and tension among locals.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025