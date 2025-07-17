UlluCoin Launch: Revolutionizing Digital Entertainment with Web3

In a transformative move for digital entertainment, ULLU, one of India's prominent OTT platforms, has officially launched UlluCoin, its utility token aimed at driving blockchain-powered engagement. The launch represents ULLU's strategic entry into the Web3 space, bringing innovative entertainment and decentralized technology together.

With over 42 million active users, ULLU's transition from Web2 to Web3 is bolstered by a strategic investment from Cypher Capital Markets, a notable Dubai-based venture capital firm. The firm, renowned for its investments in the blockchain and crypto sectors, sees UlluCoin as a project with massive user scale and real-world utility.

UlluCoin, which has a maximum supply of 100 billion tokens, will enable features like premium content access and fan rewards across ULLU's platform. Exclusively available via the ULLU App and official site, the token aims to integrate bold content with meaningful user engagement while ensuring robust user safety measures.