Disney Pixar's 'Hoppers': An Epic Environmental Adventure

Disney Pixar's 'Hoppers' is set for release in India on March 6, 2026. Directed by Daniel Chong, the film stars Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm. It follows Mabel, a college student who uses cutting-edge technology to inhabit a robotic beaver and protect a forest from destruction.

Updated: 17-07-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

Disney Pixar will release its latest animated film, 'Hoppers', in Indian theatres on March 6, 2026, the company announced. The movie, led by writer-director Daniel Chong, boasts a star-studded cast including Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm.

In 'Hoppers', Mabel, a 19-year-old college student voiced by Curda, employs advanced technology to transfer her consciousness into a robotic beaver. Her goal: to save a forest glade from destruction, as detailed in a press release.

The movie captures Mabel's transition from university life to the forest, where she navigates its politics, forms a bond with a lively bear named King George, and faces off against the cunning Mayor Jerry. 'Hoppers' transforms a covert mission into an unexpected journey of self-discovery, identity, and environmental advocacy.

