Disney Pixar's 'Hoppers': An Epic Environmental Adventure

Disney Pixar will release its latest animated film, 'Hoppers', in Indian theatres on March 6, 2026, the company announced. The movie, led by writer-director Daniel Chong, boasts a star-studded cast including Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm.

In 'Hoppers', Mabel, a 19-year-old college student voiced by Curda, employs advanced technology to transfer her consciousness into a robotic beaver. Her goal: to save a forest glade from destruction, as detailed in a press release.

The movie captures Mabel's transition from university life to the forest, where she navigates its politics, forms a bond with a lively bear named King George, and faces off against the cunning Mayor Jerry. 'Hoppers' transforms a covert mission into an unexpected journey of self-discovery, identity, and environmental advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)