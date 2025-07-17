Disney Pixar's 'Hoppers': An Epic Environmental Adventure
Disney Pixar's 'Hoppers' is set for release in India on March 6, 2026. Directed by Daniel Chong, the film stars Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm. It follows Mabel, a college student who uses cutting-edge technology to inhabit a robotic beaver and protect a forest from destruction.
- Country:
- India
Disney Pixar will release its latest animated film, 'Hoppers', in Indian theatres on March 6, 2026, the company announced. The movie, led by writer-director Daniel Chong, boasts a star-studded cast including Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm.
In 'Hoppers', Mabel, a 19-year-old college student voiced by Curda, employs advanced technology to transfer her consciousness into a robotic beaver. Her goal: to save a forest glade from destruction, as detailed in a press release.
The movie captures Mabel's transition from university life to the forest, where she navigates its politics, forms a bond with a lively bear named King George, and faces off against the cunning Mayor Jerry. 'Hoppers' transforms a covert mission into an unexpected journey of self-discovery, identity, and environmental advocacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Disney
- Pixar
- Hoppers
- animated
- film
- Daniel Chong
- Piper Curda
- Jon Hamm
- environmental
- adventure
ALSO READ
Gillian Anderson recieves CineMerit Award at Munich International Film Festival, says "I feel unbelievably honoured"
Bengaluru: Infosys employee held for 'filming' woman in office washroom
Bengaluru: Infosys employee held for 'filming' woman in office washroom
It's official! Disha Patani has a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj's film with Shahid Kapoor
I’m well-rested, have more clarity now: Vikrant Massey on returning to films after break