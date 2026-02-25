Left Menu

Delhi Unveils First International Film Festival: A Cultural Milestone

The International Film Festival Delhi 2026 logo was unveiled by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, aiming to position Delhi as a global cinema hub. The festival, featuring over 125 Indian and international films, seeks to celebrate Delhi's culture. It will be held from March 25-31, promoting film tourism and creative industries.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the logo for the inaugural International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026, marking the city's ambitious entry into the global cinema scene. The event, aiming to establish Delhi as a cultural hub, will showcase over 125 Indian and international films.

During the logo unveiling, Gupta emphasized the festival's public, inclusive nature, aimed at celebrating Delhi's rich creative heritage and its contemporary outlook. The initiative is part of the Delhi government's strategy to promote film tourism through single-window clearances and industry partnerships.

The curtain-raiser event, held at The Leela Palace, gathered filmmakers, industry insiders, and media members to discuss the festival's highlights, including premieres, cultural events, and workshops. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra highlighted the festival's role in transforming public spaces into platforms for cultural exchange.

