CBFC Faces Heat Over Delays in Certification of Yogi Adityanath Biopic

The Central Board of Film Certification faced criticism from the Bombay High Court for delays in certifying a movie based on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's life. The court demanded quicker action after the filmmakers accused the board of arbitrary and unreasonable delays in processing their application.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:03 IST
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has come under fire from the Bombay High Court over delays in certifying a film inspired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's life. The court admonished the board for not adhering to the mandated timeline.

Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale criticized the CBFC, also known as the censor board, for its slow processing of the certification application for the film "Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi." The film's makers accused the board of delaying a decision despite having paid priority charges.

The court highlighted the CBFC's obligation to make timely decisions under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and Certification Rules, 2024. The application for the film, scheduled for release on August 1, was initially submitted in June 2025, but no decision has been made. The CBFC's requirement of a No Objection Certificate from the UP CM's office was also questioned by the petitioners.

