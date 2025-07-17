Controversy Over the Ancestral Home of Satyajit Ray in Bangladesh
Bangladesh clarified that a house in Mymensingh, alleged to be linked to Satyajit Ray, has no connection to the filmmaker. Despite India's request to preserve it, Bangladesh affirms its decision to demolish. Historical records confirm no link between Ray's family and the property.
The Bangladesh government has confirmed that a house in Mymensingh, which has drawn attention for its supposed connection to esteemed filmmaker Satyajit Ray, has no historical ties to the Ray family. The allegation of heritage prompted an appeal from India to preserve the structure, deemed symbolic of shared cultural values.
After thorough scrutiny of archival records, Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry categorically stated that the house, built by Zamindar Shashikant Acharya Chowdhury and later government-owned, was unrelated to Ray's lineage. The property, leased to 'Shishu Academy', has become dilapidated, prompting plans for its demolition despite public outcry and media reports.
Controversy escalated following statements from West Bengal's leaders and Indian officials expressing concern over preserving the filmmaker's alleged ancestral home. However, local experts and community figures support the demolition, citing the absence of any legitimate claim connecting the Rays to the site.
