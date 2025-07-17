Left Menu

Petals from the Sky: A Divine Welcome for Kanwariyas

During the Kanwar Yatra, flowers were showered on Shiva devotees in Haridwar from a helicopter following instructions from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Chief Minister also honored the pilgrims by washing their feet, emphasizing the importance of their sacred journey and the state's new civil measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a spectacular gesture of reverence, flowers descended from the skies over Haridwar as a helicopter showered petals on thousands of devoted Kanwariyas during the Kanwar Yatra. Initiated by Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, this unique tribute highlighted the devout journey of pilgrims collecting Ganga waters.

Chief Minister Dhami personally reached the city to honor these Shiva devotees, washing their feet and bestowing them with garlands and fruits. He expressed pride in serving the devotees undertaking the arduous, sanctified trek of hundreds of kilometers, offering heartfelt prayers for their safety.

Dhami also reiterated commitments to preserve Uttarakhand's unique demography through stringent measures against anti-conversion practices and initiatives like the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, setting a precedent for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

