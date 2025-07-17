Left Menu

Transforming Transit: India's Culture Through Art at Namo Bharat Stations

The NCRTC plans to install artworks showcasing India's cultural heritage at Anand Vihar and Begumpul stations in the Namo Bharat corridor. The initiative aims to transform these transit spaces into vibrant public areas by highlighting themes such as yoga, classical dance, and historical events like the Revolt of 1857.

  • Country:
  • India

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has taken a step to enrich commuter experience by inviting tenders for artwork installations that celebrate India's rich cultural heritage at Anand Vihar and Begumpul stations.

According to an official statement, these art installations will mirror India's traditions and historical narratives, transforming the stations into lively hubs of cultural expression.

At Anand Vihar, the artwork will highlight yoga postures and Indian classical dance forms, reflecting the nation's spiritual heritage. Meanwhile, Begumpul station will showcase themes from the Revolt of 1857 and Meerut's pivotal role in India's freedom struggle, aiming to make travel more meaningful for commuters.

