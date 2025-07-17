Left Menu

Tragic Strike: Catholic Church in Gaza Hit Amid Ongoing Conflict

An Israeli shell struck the Holy Family Catholic Church compound in Gaza, killing three and injuring 10 people, including the parish priest. This attack has sparked calls for peace amid ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Pope Leo XIV condemned the attack and urged for immediate ceasefire and dialogue.

17-07-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli shell hit the compound of Gaza's sole Catholic church on Thursday, killing three people and injuring 10 others, including the parish priest, church officials reported. The attack came as hundreds of Palestinians sought refuge in the Holy Family Catholic Church during the ongoing 21-month Israel-Hamas conflict.

Pope Leo XIV expressed deep sorrow and urged for dialogue and peace following the attack. The Israeli military is investigating the strike, expressing regret over the incident. The church compound, sheltering both Christians and Muslims, endured significant damages.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported 94 additional fatalities due to Israeli strikes over 24 hours. Meanwhile, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni criticized Israel's actions, calling them unacceptable. The attack on the religious site has intensified calls for a ceasefire amidst stalled negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

