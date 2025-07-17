Tragic Strike: Catholic Church in Gaza Hit Amid Ongoing Conflict
An Israeli shell struck the Holy Family Catholic Church compound in Gaza, killing three and injuring 10 people, including the parish priest. This attack has sparked calls for peace amid ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Pope Leo XIV condemned the attack and urged for immediate ceasefire and dialogue.
An Israeli shell hit the compound of Gaza's sole Catholic church on Thursday, killing three people and injuring 10 others, including the parish priest, church officials reported. The attack came as hundreds of Palestinians sought refuge in the Holy Family Catholic Church during the ongoing 21-month Israel-Hamas conflict.
Pope Leo XIV expressed deep sorrow and urged for dialogue and peace following the attack. The Israeli military is investigating the strike, expressing regret over the incident. The church compound, sheltering both Christians and Muslims, endured significant damages.
The Gaza Health Ministry reported 94 additional fatalities due to Israeli strikes over 24 hours. Meanwhile, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni criticized Israel's actions, calling them unacceptable. The attack on the religious site has intensified calls for a ceasefire amidst stalled negotiations between Israel and Hamas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israel
- church strike
- ceasefire
- Pope Leo XIV
- Catholic church
- shelling
- conflict
- dialogue
- peace
ALSO READ
Pope Leo XIV Reflects on His Chicago Roots with Vatican Youth
Russian shelling kills five in and near eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, governor says
Pope Leo XIV resumes tradition of taking summer vacation; but he's got plenty of homework
Pope Leo XIV Appoints Bishop Verny to Spearhead Child Protection Efforts
Pope Leo XIV Advocates for 'Green' Papal Mass in Eco-Conservation Effort