Illuminating Childhood: Mumbai Hosts Enchanting Light Atelier Exhibit

Reliance Foundation and NMACC, in collaboration with Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar, are unveiling the Museum in Residence: Light Atelier exhibit in Mumbai. Running from July 19 to August 10, 2025, the exhibit engages children with light, shadow, and color through interactive experiences, as part of the annual Bachpan festival.

Updated: 18-07-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:37 IST
Museum in Residence: Light Atelier (Image source: Reliance Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
The Reliance Foundation and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) are set to showcase the Museum in Residence: Light Atelier exhibit in Mumbai, in a pioneering collaboration with Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar. Slated for July 19 to August 10, 2025, this interactive exhibition will fascinate children aged 4 to 12 through engaging explorations of light and shadow.

In a heartwarming inauguration on July 18, 100 children from disadvantaged backgrounds were welcomed to experience the exhibit, backed by the Reliance Foundation's Education and Sports for All (ESA) initiative. This aligns with Reliance's commitment to empowering young minds by fostering educational and sports opportunities that enable children to envision and reach their dreams.

Isha Ambani, from NMACC, emphasized the center's commitment to blending education and the arts, especially for young audiences. This collaboration marks the first time Dadu's innovative Light Atelier programme has ventured to India, enriching NMACC's annual Bachpan children's festival.

The exhibit transforms traditional educational spaces into vibrant arenas for creativity, allowing children to experiment with variations of light at seven interactive stations. Light Atelier encourages autonomous exploration, promoting active learning and fostering essential developmental skills.

Debuting in India, the Light Atelier complements the Bachpan festival's myriad of cultural activities, supporting NMACC's mission to enrich education through arts and culture. Designed to reach a wide audience, the exhibition offers ticketed access and special packages for school visits, promising an immersive learning experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

