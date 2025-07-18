Left Menu

Worldly Wisdom: Jaishankar's Message for Youth

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar urged students to engage with global issues, highlighting the transformative impact of technology and diplomacy. Speaking at The Air Force School in Delhi, he reflected on the enduring value of school education and the importance of global awareness, as the world rapidly evolves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a compelling message to young students on Friday, urging them to engage with global affairs. He emphasized that the world they are stepping into is a 'radically different' one, heavily influenced by rapid technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and electric mobility.

Speaking during the 70th anniversary of The Air Force School in Delhi, his alma mater, Jaishankar expressed nostalgia while underscoring the value of education. He credited foundational lessons acquired during school for serving him well in his diplomatic career.

Offering advice to the youth, he stressed the importance of taking an active interest in global happenings. Asserting that a globalized world shapes individual lives, he encouraged students to stay informed, develop broad perspectives, and harness their interests through various mediums outside formal education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

