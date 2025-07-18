Tata's Rs 500 Crore Endeavor: A Ray of Hope for Crash Victims

Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have established a substantial Rs 500 crore welfare trust aimed at assisting the victims of the Air India plane crash. This initiative underscores Tata's commitment to humanitarian causes, pledging meaningful financial support to those affected by the catastrophe.

The trust, officially registered as 'AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust' in Mumbai, represents a collaborative effort between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, both committing Rs 250 crore each. This fund serves various philanthropic purposes, including providing Rs 1 crore ex gratia to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Apart from financial aid, the trust will also focus on offering medical treatment to seriously injured individuals and reconstructing the damaged infrastructure at B J Medical College Hostel. The crash, occurring on June 12, severely impacted 260 people, marking it as a significant tragedy for the nation and the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)