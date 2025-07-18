Left Menu

Historic Quarterfinals: Indian Women Shine at FIDE World Chess Cup

Koneru Humpy, D Harika, R Vaishali, and Divya Deshmukh have made history by advancing to the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Women's Chess Cup. This accomplishment marks India as the first nation with four players in the tournament's last-eight stage, competing closely with China's contenders.

Historic Quarterfinals: Indian Women Shine at FIDE World Chess Cup
  Country:
  • Georgia

In a historic achievement, Indian chess grandmasters Koneru Humpy, D Harika, R Vaishali, and International Master Divya Deshmukh advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Women's Chess Cup, making India the first country to field four competitors in the tournament's last-eight stage.

Humpy showcased her trademark poise, overcoming Switzerland's Alexandra Kosteniuk with a decisive 1.5-0.5 victory. Meanwhile, Divya Deshmukh defied expectations by defeating China's second-seed Jiner Zhu, winning 1.5-0.5, demonstrating maturity and strategic prowess.

Despite an initial setback, D Harika displayed resilience against Russian rival Kateryna Lagno, eventually advancing. India's current success sets a thrilling tone for the ongoing race with China, both aiming for top spots to secure places in the women's Candidates. Georgian Nana Dzagnidze adds further competition with remarkable performance so far.

