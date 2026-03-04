Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Iran, US, and Israel in Ongoing Conflict

The ongoing conflict between Iran, the US, and Israel has entered its fifth day, with hundreds dead following initial strikes on an Iranian nuclear site. Explosions are reported across Tehran and Jerusalem, and airstrikes hit other Iranian cities. Ukraine and Saudi Arabia are discussing the situation's global implications.

Updated: 04-03-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 14:58 IST
Escalating Tensions: Iran, US, and Israel in Ongoing Conflict
Explosions sounded in Tehran on Wednesday as Iran's conflict with the US and Israel intensified. This follows earlier strikes on an Iranian nuclear site by Israel and retaliatory actions by Iran across the Gulf region. Iran's state television reported dawn explosions around Tehran, while Israel's military activated air defenses to intercept missiles.

Nearly 800 people have died as the war enters its fifth day, with comprehensive airstrikes reported in Tehran, Urmiah, and Kermanshah. Israeli strikes also hit Lebanon, retaliating against Hezbollah militants. Iran's top diplomat criticised President Donald Trump for betrayal, emphasizing that ineffective nuclear negotiations have fueled tensions.

The conflict sparked global concerns, leading Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to discuss its implications with Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Sybiha expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, condemning Iran's aggression and stressing the importance of diplomatic solutions to protect civilians. He highlighted Ukraine's own experiences facing missile and drone threats.

